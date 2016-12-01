New face, same mission for Planned Parenthood 

Planned Parenthood has tapped Leana Wen, Baltimore’s health commissioner and an emergency room doctor, as its next president.

When the abortion giant’s former leader, Cecile Richards, announced in January she was stepping down, pro-lifers wondered whether the organization would choose a president who would change course or double down on the organization’s fierce commitment to aborting more than 300,000 babies a year.

Choosing Wen shows the organization is likely heading down its well-trodden path. In a video tweeted by Planned Parenthood, Wen described a woman who came into her emergency room suffering complications from a home abortion. “In the ER I saw what happens every day when people don’t have access to the basic right to healthcare,” Wen said. “[The woman] died because of a failure in our system.”

By making a physician its face, Planned Parenthood may be trying to shift its public image away from that of a heavy hitting political organization, Students for Life President Kristan Hawkins told me.

“I think it’s almost a way to soften that image [to say] ‘We’re really about providing healthcare,’ not, ‘We’re one of the largest lobbyists in Washington, D.C., and we’re one of the largest groups that puts money into Democratic politics,’” she said.

In addition to being a doctor, Wen is also an author, a speaker, a Chinese immigrant, and the mother of a 1-year-old son. Her track record as Baltimore’s health commissioner included knocking on doors to deliver medication to the elderly in 2015, when rioters burned CVS stores and threw the city into tumult. She appeared passionate about solving problems at the root of her city’s opioid crisis and other substance abuses.

Her abortion advocacy is likely to continue. Wen promoted Baltimore’s city ordinance requiring pro-life pregnancy care centers to post signs in waiting rooms saying they don’t provide abortions. A center challenged the 2009 law (Wen became health commissioner in 2015), and a federal court sided with pro-lifers. After Wen became health commissioner, the city appealed the ruling twice more, but the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals sided unanimously with the pregnancy center in January, and the U.S. Supreme Court declined to take the case in June. Wen was a defendant in the suit.

Penny Nance, president of Concerned Women for America, told me that when Richards announced she was stepping down, Nance urged Planned Parenthood to abandon its “abortion first, abortion always business model” and focus on providing healthcare for poor women.

“Basically they’ve done the opposite of what I hoped they would do,” she said. “They’ve hired an activist who has gone out of her way to promote abortion, even trying to force crisis pregnancy centers and pregnancy health centers to promote abortion.”