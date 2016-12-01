New face, same mission for Planned Parenthood 

Another black mark
Tina Atkins filed suit in August against the University of New Mexico Health System, an abortion center in Albuquerque, and six abortionists, claiming their negligent treatment led to the wrongful death of her daughter Keisha Atkins after an abortion last year.
Six months pregnant, 23-year-old Keisha Atkins walked into Southwestern Women’s Options for an abortion. She later developed an infection, and rather than calling 911 she called the hotline at the abortion center. Atkins eventually did go to UNM Hospital but died. Her mother is filing suit seeking damages for medical malpractice, wrongful death, and civil conspiracy.
Tina Atkins’ attorney, Michael Seibel, said abortionists at the center, under the supervision of Curtis Boyd, likely conspired with UNM Hospital’s medical investigator to conceal the reason for the daughter’s death, calling it natural causes due to pregnancy instead of complications from the abortion.
“This is not medicine, this is a reckless public health crisis driven by abortionist Curtis Boyd, a co-founder of the National Abortion Federation who puts his bottom line and ideology above his patients,” said Elisa Martinez, a spokeswoman for Atkins.
Jessica Duran, who had an abortion at Southwestern Women’s Options in 2012, filed suit in 2016 against the center for failing to disclose its relationship with UNM Health System. She believes her baby’s body likely went to research at the university and Southwestern failed to tell her she could object to it. —S.G.