New discovery sheds light on dark matter

Scientists discover new human organ
Just when it seems we have found everything that exists within our bodies, scientists discover a previously unknown organ hiding in plain sight. The organ, or interstitium, is a network of interconnected, fluid-filled sacs supported by a meshwork of strong collagen and flexible proteins that lies just beneath the skin’s surface, throughout the entire body. It appears to affect the function of all other organs, most tissues, and the mechanisms of most major diseases.
The fluid-filled spaces may act like shock absorbers that prevent tissues and vessels from tearing as they perform their various functions. The network of sacs creates a river of moving fluid that may contribute to the spread of cancer. The cells within these spaces change with age and may partially account for wrinkling of skin, stiffening of limbs, and progression of inflammatory diseases.
Until now this extensive organ eluded researchers because in the lab the interstitium’s sacs lose their fluid and collapse during the process that fixes them to a slide, causing them to appear like solid tissue under a microscope. But in the current study, published in Scientific Reports, the researchers used newer endoscopic technology that allowed them to gain a microscopic view of living tissue inside a patient.
The new discovery provides one more example that we are fearfully and wonderfully made and offers future possibilities for healthcare.
“This finding has potential to drive dramatic advances in medicine, including the possibility that the direct sampling of interstitial fluid may become a powerful diagnostic tool,” Neil Theise, one of the researchers, said in a statement. —J.B.