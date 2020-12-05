New coronavirus cases surface in Wuhan

All 11 million residents of Wuhan, China, must undergo testing for COVID-19. China’s state-run media published a notice giving city officials 10 days to submit a plan for each district to carry out the tests.

Why is the city suddenly testing everyone? Wuhan’s Dongxihu district recorded six new cases of the coronavirus on Sunday and Monday, raising concerns about a new outbreak in the city where the pandemic originated. Chinese health officials also have recorded new clusters in the northeastern provinces of Jilin and Heilongjiang.

