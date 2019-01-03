Netanyahu denounces corruption charges

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a Thursday evening speech called new corruption charges against him a political witch hunt. Earlier in the day, Israeli Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit recommended indicting Netanyahu on charges of bribery, fraud, and breach of trust. The indictment follows more than two years of investigations by security and financial officials into several allegations against the prime minister. In his nationally televised address, Netanyahu said the charges were attempts to remove him from power and would crumble like past corruption cases against him. “Already now, five out of the six cases are already destroyed, fallen apart,” he said. “And I promise you the rest of the claims will evaporate into nothing.”

Netanyahu will run for reelection against Benny Gantz, a former military chief, in a general election April 9.