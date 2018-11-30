Netanyahu clutches victory from jaws of defeat

UNITED NATIONS: A U.S.-sponsored resolution condemning Hamas received a majority of votes in the UN General Assembly, 87-58, but failed to win the two-thirds majority needed to succeed. In the vote, 32 countries abstained (tally here). Despite the defeat, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hailed the vote: “This is the first time that a majority of countries have voted against Hamas, and I commend each of the 87 countries that took a principled stand.”

IRAN: Since Iranian President Hassan Rouhani at an Islamic unity conference last month called Israel a “cancerous tumor” and a “fake regime” established by Western powers, tension among Iran, Israel, and the United States has escalated. The United States imposed new sanctions on key Iranians and sponsored the anti-Iran UN resolution.

U.S. Special Representative for Iran Brian Hook, who is in Brussels to discuss Iran’s missile proliferation, has a lively back-and-forth (for diplomats) with the press on why the nuclear deal isn’t enough: “Since Iran has expanded its threats to peace and security in every category during the implementation of the Iran nuclear deal, it is incumbent upon all nations—especially those that still support the deal—to not ignore the escalating threats.”

FRANCE: An Irish teacher who taught English in Paris for more than 20 years was stabbed 13 times—allegedly because he “insulted Mohammad,” according to the Daily Mail, quoting the Pakistani national arrested in the killing.

Ahead of what’s expected to be another weekend of Yellow Vest protests in Paris, here’s the scene from three weekends of street unrest.

PAKISTAN: As Asia Bibi continues to receive government protection in a secret location following her acquittal of blasphemy charges by Pakistan’s Supreme Court, Islamist threats now are forcing friends who have sheltered her and cared for her daughters to flee.

EGYPT: Authorities are eyeing a one-child policy to control population—and the United States may end up funding it.

THAILAND: Here’s more on those Pakistani Christian asylum-seekers detained in Thailand. Jubilee Campaign is advocating for the cases, including for some to be permitted U.S. asylum (the United States admitted 183 Ahmadiyya Muslims from Pakistan this year and zero Christians). Christian Freedom International is providing the detainees and their families food and other necessities, plus access to a school and church.

I’M READING maybe nothing. Pausing to remember a tumultuous week of Russian aggression, Iranian oppression, an Alaskan earthquake, and a president laid to rest. On this Pearl Harbor Day, hold your breath and watch this rare 21-jet flyover and missing man formation.

