Nerve agent attack victim Yulia Skripal regaining strength

British officials released a statement from Yulia Skripal on Thursday, providing the first update on her condition since she and her father, former double agent Sergei Skripal, suffered a nerve agent attack last month. “I woke up over a week ago now and am glad to say my strength is growing daily,” the statement read. “I have many people to thank for my recovery and would especially like to mention the people of Salisbury that came to my aid when my father and I were incapacitated.” Russian diplomats in London are demanding to see Skripal, 33, now that’s she’s awake, but she has not accepted the Kremlin’s offer of assistance, according to the U.K. Foreign Office. Britain and other world leaders blame Russia for the attack, which involved a Russian-made nerve agent. Moscow denies any connection to the incident, which has sparked a diplomatic crisis. A Russian state television program broadcast a recording of a call purported to be between Skripal and her cousin, during which she seems to downplay the severity of the pair’s injuries. Analysts dispute the recording’s authenticity. Sergei Skripal, 66, remains in critical but stable condition, according to hospital officials.