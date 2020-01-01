Nebraska pro-life measure passes

The unicameral legislature in Lincoln, Neb., finished its session on Thursday by passing a bill that protects babies from dismemberment abortions. The procedure, called “dilation and evacuation,” involves pulling babies from the womb in pieces. Republican Gov. Pete Ricketts supported the bill and is expected to sign it into law.

Once law, will it stand? Federal courts have struck down similar laws in other states as unconstitutional. But Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson said the bill does not place an “undue burden” on abortion access in the state and could stand up in court. He said abortionists used the dismemberment procedure just 0.3 percent of the time last year.

