Nebraska completes first fentanyl execution
by Lynde Langdon
Posted 8/14/18, 02:05 pm
Nebraska on Tuesday carried out its first execution since 1997 and the nation’s first lethal injection with a drug combination including the powerful opioid fentanyl. Carey Dean Moore was put to death for murdering two Omaha cab drivers in 1979. He was one of the nation’s longest-serving death row inmates. Nebraska abolished the death penalty in 2015, but it was reinstated via a ballot initiative championed by Gov. Pete Ricketts, a Republican. His administration changed the state’s lethal injection protocol to overcome challenges in purchasing the necessary drugs. A German pharmaceutical company tried to block the execution by alleging the state had illicitly obtained at least one of its drugs, but a federal judge ruled against it.
Lynde Langdon
Lynde is a WORLD Digital assistant editor and reports on popular and fine arts. She lives in Wichita, Kan., with her husband and two daughters. Follow Lynde on Twitter @lmlangdon.
OldMikePosted: Tue, 08/14/2018 02:29 pm
I used to have no problem whatsoever with capital punishment, believed it should be used a lot more.
But in the last few years there have been a number of cases of conviction based on police or prosecutorial misconduct, subsequently proven by DNA or revelations of hidden evidence that did not support conviction.
That makes me believe the death penalty should be reserved for the most absolutely certain cases of proven guilt and confession by the perpetrator. I do hope this case was certain.
BuschmomPosted: Tue, 08/14/2018 04:23 pm
OldMike - I arrived at the same conclusion following the opposite path. I always believed execution was wrong, but then found God's instructions for it. (Genesis 9:6, Exodus 21, Lev 20, Deut 22, among others). It was one of the many times that I had to accept God's Word even if I didn't agree.
It is important to note that God required at least 2 or 3 witnesses to establish a charge against a person (Deut. 19:15). God further prescribed that no one should be put to death on the word of only one witness (Deut 17:6). Unlike our society, Biblical Hebrews and early Christians lived in communities that made it easier to judge the credibility and veracity of witnesses. This would make it much easier to prove or disprove charges. In our society, it is easy for witnesses to deceive juries and judges, whether maliciously or not, because we don't know the witnesses or anyone who can cast doubt on witness accuracy. This is demonstrated by DNA evidence clearing convicted inmates.
I am still uncomfortable with the death penalty, but I recognize God established it for certain crimes. When someone is sentenced to death, I pray that that the defendant is in fact guilty and that there are no mitigating factors. God knows all; we do not. Accordingly, we should have safeguards to prevent unjust execution.