Nearly 200 people missing after Indonesian ferry sinks

Indonesian search crews on Wednesday continued to search for 192 people missing for two days after an overcrowded wooden ferry sank in Lake Toba. The ferry began taking on water Monday evening near the island of Sumatra as it battled rough weather. Responders found only 18 survivors, and many of the victims are likely trapped in the sunken ferry, said North Sumatra province police Chief Paulus Waterpau. Divers continued to search as deep as 82 feet and deployed an underwater drone about 656 feet below the water’s surface, Waterpau said. Lake Toba, which formed in the crater of an ancient super volcano, is popular among tourists on the island. One of the survivors, Juwita Sumbayak, said the boat was overcrowded because of the Muslim holiday marking the end of the month of Ramadan. Sumbayak said about 20 minutes into the ride, high waves filled the boat with water and caused it to capsize. “Many passengers without a life jacket jumped into the deep lake, but others drowned with the boat,” she said. National Search and Rescue Agency chief Muhammad Syaugi said the boat was five times above its passenger capacity and only had 45 life jackets on board.