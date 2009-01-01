NCAA men’s tournament bracket set

The NCAA selection committee named Duke Sunday evening as the overall No. 1 seed in this year’s men’s college basketball tournament. Two other Atlantic Coast Conference teams, North Carolina (Midwest) and Virginia (South), join the Blue Devils (East) as a top regional seed, along with Gonzaga (West) of the West Coast Conference. It is the second time in tournament history that three teams from the same conference have earned top seeds: In 2009, Connecticut, Louisville, and Pittsburgh represented the Big East as No. 1 seeds. North Carolina, which lost to Duke Friday in the ACC Tournament semifinals, is making its record 17th appearance as a top seed this year. Defending champion Villanova is seeded sixth in the South Region. The tournament tips off Tuesday and Wednesday with its First Four play-in games in Dayton, Ohio, followed by first round action at sites across the country on Thursday and Friday.

The NCAA will announce its women’s tournament bracket on Monday.