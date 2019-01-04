NCAA men’s Final Four set

After a weekend of hard-fought and intense regional championship games, Auburn and Texas Tech are headed to the Final Four in the NCAA men’s basketball tournament for the first time in their schools’ histories, joining Michigan State and Virginia next weekend in Minneapolis.

Auburn defeated Kentucky 77-71 in overtime Sunday to win the Midwest Region, while Texas Tech eliminated the West Region’s No. 1 seed, Gonzaga, 75-69 Saturday. Michigan State downed Duke, the tournament’s overall No. 1 seed, 68-67 in Sunday’s East Region championship, with Virginia, the only No. 1 seed left standing, defeating Purdue 80-75 Saturday in overtime to win the South Region title. Auburn will face Virginia on Saturday in the first national semifinal game at U.S. Bank Stadium, followed by Texas Tech and Michigan State. The winners will play for the national championship next Monday.

In the women’s tournament, Oregon defeated Mississippi State 88-84, and Connecticut beat Louisville 80-73 on Sunday to place those schools in Friday’s national semifinals in Tampa, Fla. Baylor faces Iowa and Notre Dame plays Stanford on Monday night to fill out the women’s Final Four field.