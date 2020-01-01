NBC to host Trump town hall

In place of Thursday’s canceled debate, President Donald Trump and his Democratic opponent Joe Biden will speak at simultaneous town hall events. NBC’s Savannah Guthrie will host Trump’s event outdoors in Miami, while ABC’s George Stephanopoulos will emcee Biden’s in Philadelphia. Both events will begin at 8 p.m. Eastern, but Biden’s will run 30 minutes longer. The Commission on Presidential Debates originally planned a virtual, live debate after Trump tested positive for COVID-19, but the president refused to participate and Biden planned his town hall forum the same night.

Is an in-person event safe? Dr. Anthony Fauci, head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, reviewed the results of NBC’s independent test on Trump and confirmed the president would not spread the coronavirus. The network still plans to keep the president at least 12 feet from Guthrie and the audience.

