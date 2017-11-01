NBC fires Matt Lauer over inappropriate sexual behavior

NBC News on Wednesday fired longtime Today show host Matt Lauer over “inappropriate sexual behavior.” The network received a complaint from a colleague of Lauer’s on Monday night, according to NBC News Chairman Andrew Lack, who gave no additional details about the accusations. But Lack said in a memo to NBC staff that Lauer’s behavior was in clear violation of company standards, adding “we were also presented with reason to believe this may not have been an isolated incident.” Lauer’s Today co-host, Savannah Guthrie, announced the firing at the beginning of Wednesday morning’s program. Lauer, 59, hosted Today for two decades. He joins a growing list of media figures recently fired over sexual misconduct accusations. Last week, CBS News fired longtime CBS This Morning anchor Charlie Rose after eight women who worked for him accused him of inappropriate behavior and unwanted sexual advances.