Navy wants captain reinstated

Top U.S. Navy leaders last week called for Capt. Brett Crozier to be put back in command of the coronavirus-stricken USS Theodore Roosevelt. Acting Navy Secretary Thomas Modly, who has since resigned, relieved Crozier of his command after the captain pleaded in late March for more resources to fight an outbreak of COVID-19 on the aircraft carrier.

Will Crozier get his job back? Leading military officials remain divided. The Navy’s top officer, Adm. Michael Gilday, recommended Crozier’s reinstatement on Friday. But U.S. Army Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, wants to open an investigation into the events that led up to Crozier’s firing. Such a move would delay the final decision.

