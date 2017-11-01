Navy calls off search for missing sailors

The U.S. Navy on Friday ended the search for three sailors missing since Wednesday, when a transport plane crashed in the Philippine Sea. Rescue crews plucked eight people from the water shortly after the C-2A “Greyhound” went down on its way to the aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan. Officials are still investigating the cause of the crash and have not identified the missing sailors. The plane was carrying passengers and cargo from Japan to the Ronald Reagan as part of a joint exercise with the Japanese navy. This is the third fatal accident for the U.S. Navy’s 7th Fleet in 2017. Two collisions between naval and commercial vessels earlier this year left 17 sailors dead.