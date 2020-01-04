Nature comes closer during outbreak

Animals are taking over some of the public places humans have abandoned to wait out the coronavirus pandemic at home. In Thailand, it’s monkeys. In New Orleans, it’s rats. At Agua Dulce beach in Peru, birds rule. And in the Welsh town of Llandudno, herds of goats have moved in.

Why are the animals getting so bold? Some of them, like the goats and the birds, feel more at ease to explore places with fewer humans around. Others, like the monkeys and rats, are searching for the food that tourists used to leave behind.

Dig deeper: Watch the Llandudno goats on social media. But please don’t try to visit them, local police have asked.