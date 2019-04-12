NATO leaders issue declaration
by Onize Ohikere
Posted 12/04/19, 12:33 pm
After a tense start, NATO leaders affirmed their “enduring transatlantic bond” in a joint statement released on Wednesday. U.S. President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron sharply criticized each other ahead of and during the summit in London. And a video taken at a Tuesday evening event stirred up additional controversy, as it appears to show Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and several other leaders joking about Trump.
What did the statement entail? It pledged to take “stronger action against terrorism” and singled out “Russia’s aggressive actions.” For the first time, the group raised concerns over China’s growing influence and international policies.
Dig deeper: Read the official NATO declaration.
Onize Ohikere
Onize is a reporter for WORLD Digital based in Abuja, Nigeria.
Comments
OldMikePosted: Wed, 12/04/2019 03:09 pm
I don’t think there is any question that the existence of NATO prevented the Soviet Union from attacking and swallowing even more of Europe than they controlled during the Cold War. With the demise of the Soviet Union, one might think the need for NATO has ended.
But the belligerence of Russia makes the NATO alliance as vital as ever. Plus, new threats from radical Islam and cyber-terrorism need to be faced by a united front.
Squabbles between members are not a danger or a sign of weakness, in my opinion. And I definitely credit President Trump for prodding our fellow NATO nations to step up and share more of the expense.