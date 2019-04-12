NATO leaders issue declaration

After a tense start, NATO leaders affirmed their “enduring transatlantic bond” in a joint statement released on Wednesday. U.S. President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron sharply criticized each other ahead of and during the summit in London. And a video taken at a Tuesday evening event stirred up additional controversy, as it appears to show Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and several other leaders joking about Trump.

What did the statement entail? It pledged to take “stronger action against terrorism” and singled out “Russia’s aggressive actions.” For the first time, the group raised concerns over China’s growing influence and international policies.

