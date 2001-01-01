National Intelligence Director Dan Coats resigns

The former U.S. senator from Indiana, a Wheaton College graduate, and leader of the compassionate conservative sector of the Republican Party during the 1990s was also on the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence. He was President George W. Bush’s ambassador to Germany from 2001 to 2005 and later returned to the Senate before retiring in 2016.

What does this change mean? Maybe nothing, since Coats took the exhausting job two years ago and is now 76. Maybe something, since he made Russian President Vladimir Putin’s enemies list after criticizing Russia’s annexation of the Crimea. Coats then joked on Twitter that he would have to cancel his tennis match against Maria Sharapova and said, “Our summer vacation in Siberia is a no go.” Replacing Coats: Trump loyalist U.S. Rep. John Ratcliffe, R-Texas.