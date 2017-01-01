Nashville Statement affirms Biblical view of human sexuality
by Leigh Jones
Posted 8/29/17, 01:13 pm
More than 100 evangelical leaders signed a statement released Tuesday affirming Biblical teaching on human sexuality. The Council on Biblical Manhood and Womanhood launched the effort to coincide with the Southern Baptist Convention’s Ethics & Religious Liberty Commission annual conference in Nashville, Tenn. The document, dubbed the “Nashville Statement,” reiterates long-held evangelical beliefs about men, women, gender, and marriage. “The spirit of our age does not delight in God’s good design of male and female,” said Denny Burk, president of the Council on Biblical Manhood and Womanhood. “Consequently, confusion reigns over some of the most basic questions of our humanity. The aim of the Nashville Statement is to shine a light into the darkness—to declare the goodness of God’s design in our sexuality and in creating us as male and female.” WORLD founder Joel Belz, editor in chief Marvin Olasky, and board member Albert Mohler all signed the document.
Leigh Jones
Leigh lives in Houston with her husband and daughter. She is WORLD Digital’s managing editor and reports on education for WORLD Magazine and WORLD Digital.
Comments
marcfransmerten...Posted: Tue, 08/29/2017 03:52 pm
May the lord bless the Nashville statement and all that signed it. The truth can not be hidden. Lett's take courage and testify from it. They will call us bigots and fascists and I don't know what all, but they can not quench the truth. By the way they called our Saviour a Samaritan and a demon possessed.
"Blessed are you when they revile and persecute you and say all kinds of evil against you falsely for My sake. Rejoice and be exceedingly glad, for great is your reward in heaven. ..." (Mat. 5:11,12)
Marc (South Africa)
OldMikePosted: Tue, 08/29/2017 05:29 pm
Amen, Marc. You are right, this will draw out the assorted Christian-hating left, libs, and so-called "mainline Christians."
In contrast, a couple of years ago, then-SBC President Ronnie Floyd said that racism is among our greatest sins and a stain on the Nation and the Church. That got virtually no mainstream attention.
RMFPosted: Tue, 08/29/2017 11:46 pm
I question the use of the phrase "long held evangelical beliefs" in the article. In its affirmations the Nashville Statement essentially restates basic Christian doctrine as handed down from the 1st century. There is nothing uniquely "evangelical" about this, it is the faith once delivered.
More concerning to me are many of the statements and reactions I've read. What becomes clear to me is that many, many people, too many, have little to no knowledge or information about the Christian faith. Can it truly be that so many of our fellow citizens do not know the Lord and/or are so openly hostile to the Scriptures? I am very shocked.