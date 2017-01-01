Nashville Statement affirms Biblical view of human sexuality

More than 100 evangelical leaders signed a statement released Tuesday affirming Biblical teaching on human sexuality. The Council on Biblical Manhood and Womanhood launched the effort to coincide with the Southern Baptist Convention’s Ethics & Religious Liberty Commission annual conference in Nashville, Tenn. The document, dubbed the “Nashville Statement,” reiterates long-held evangelical beliefs about men, women, gender, and marriage. “The spirit of our age does not delight in God’s good design of male and female,” said Denny Burk, president of the Council on Biblical Manhood and Womanhood. “Consequently, confusion reigns over some of the most basic questions of our humanity. The aim of the Nashville Statement is to shine a light into the darkness—to declare the goodness of God’s design in our sexuality and in creating us as male and female.” WORLD founder Joel Belz, editor in chief Marvin Olasky, and board member Albert Mohler all signed the document.