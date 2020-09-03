Nashville church worships without a building

Congregants of Mount Bethel Missionary Baptist Church gathered to “worship in the rubble” on Sunday in Nashville, Tenn. The church lost the roofs of two buildings during a spate of tornadoes that struck the state on Tuesday, killing 24 people and causing major damage.

How are congregants dealing with the disaster? Church members gathered in a tent in the parking lot to sing, pray, and thank God. Bobbie Harris, 79, lost her rental home, her workplace, and her church when a twister struck her community in North Nashville. “Through it all, God is good,” she told reporters on Sunday. Pastor Jacques Boyd led the congregation in prayer on the sunny, windy morning: “We must trust in the Savior who does not deliver us from storms but through storms.”

