Myanmar’s military continues post-coup crackdown

Authorities arrested Win Htein, a senior member of the ousted ruling party, from his home in the city of Yangon Friday. He likely faces sedition charges after he openly called for civil disobedience against Monday’s coup. The military government has detained at least 133 lawmakers—including de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi—and 14 activists in the coup, according to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners. Some officials have been released since.

How have Myanmar citizens responded? The government blocked Facebook access on Thursday, but people continued to organize flash protests and civil disobedience campaigns. Some 70 recently elected legislators convened a symbolic parliamentary session Thursday to assert their position as Myanmar’s legitimate lawmakers. The United Nations’ Security Council called for the immediate release of all those detained and emphasized the need for “continued support of the democratic transition in Myanmar.”

