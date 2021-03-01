Myanmar military imposes martial law in parts of Yangon

State-run media said the restrictions will cover six townships in Yangon, Myanmar’s largest city, after security forces killed at least 38 people Sunday in the ongoing anti-coup protests. The military said the martial law would give the state’s regional commander more power to enhance security and restore law and order. Myanmar, also known as Burma, has faced a nationwide state of emergency since the military seized power on Feb. 1.

What is the extent of the military crackdown? Sunday was the deadliest day of the protests, pushing the death toll to more than 120 people, according to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners. The military has also cut mobile internet services, which is how most people access the internet and post photos and videos of the deadly crackdown. In a Saturday video, the civilian leader of the deposed government pledged to continue supporting the revolution. “This is the darkest moment of the nation and the moment that the dawn is close,” Mahn Win Khaing Than said.

Editor’s note: WORLD has updated this report since its initial posting.