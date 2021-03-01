Myanmar forces attack protesters in deadliest day since coup

The number of people killed at anti-military demonstrations across the country on Saturday reached 114, the news site Myanmar Now reported. A holiday military parade in the capital city sparked violent protests. A warning on state TV on Friday cautioned young people they could be shot in the head or back if they participated. The military uses live ammunition against protesters, who have fought back with rocks, Molotov cocktails, and bows and arrows.

What does the United States say about the crackdown? U.S. Ambassador Thomas Vajda accused security forces of murdering unarmed civilians. “These are not the actions of a professional military or police force,” he wrote. “Myanmar’s people have spoken clearly: They do not want to live under military rule.” The military overthrew the elected government of leader Aung San Suu Kyi on Feb. 1. More than 300 protesters have died since then.

Dig deeper: Read June Cheng’s analysis comparing Myanmar protests to those in Hong Kong.