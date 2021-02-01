Myanmar cracks down on the press

Officials in plain clothes detained two more journalists—one associated with Mizzima News and one from the BBC’s Burmese language service. The military in Myanmar, also known as Burma, has arrested some 40 journalists and is still holding about 20 since deposing the country’s elected leadership on Feb. 1. The military has also banned private newspapers from publishing.

How are things on the streets? The crackdown on dissent has killed more than 200 demonstrators since the coup, but protesters still turned out in several cities on Friday morning. Andrew Kirkwood, the United Nations’ acting humanitarian coordinator in the country, said security forces have arrested at least 2,400 people. The U.S. House on Friday condemned the coup and demanded the military release all detainees and allow journalists to report freely.

