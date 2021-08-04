Myanmar coup extends to London embassy

Myanmar’s ambassador to London could not enter the embassy on Wednesday after a military attaché seized control of the building. Ambassador Kyaw Zwar Minn said the delegates claimed they received instructions from the ruling junta in Myanmar, also known as Burma. Meanwhile, demonstrators gathered outside the embassy to oppose the Feb. 1 military coup.

Why the takeover? Zwar Minn, who has served in his role since 2013, spoke out against the coup and called for the release of detained leader Aung San Suu Kyi. He met last month with the United Kingdom’s Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab to discuss the ongoing crisis. The Assistance Association for Political Prisoners (AAPP) on Wednesday said the military killed nearly 600 people and detained more than 2,800 others since the anti-coup demonstrations began.

