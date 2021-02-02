Myanmar civilians protest coup

Residents of Myanmar’s largest city, Yangon, late on Tuesday banged pots and honked car horns in the first visible sign of discontent over the military’s takeover. The Yangon Youth Network activist group launched a civil disobedience campaign, and doctors across more than 20 hospitals said they would not work under the military beginning Wednesday. The military in Myanmar, also known as Burma, arrested government head Aung San Suu Kyi and other civilian leaders on Monday.

Where are the detained officials? Suu Kyi’s party spokesman Kyi Toe said the coup leaders started lifting restrictions on the hundreds of lawmakers confined to the government housing complex. Suu Kyi was in good health, and the military was keeping her at a separate location, he said. The National League for Democracy party called on the military to honor the election results, in which Suu Kyi’s party won in a landslide.

