Music of the ages

Gone are the days when families exchanged so many music CDs at Christmas that they kept a special tool on hand to quickly remove the crackling plastic wrap and stubborn sticker from each jewel case. But in the age of digital tunes, one product still reliably compels music lovers to dust off their old CD players: a high-quality box set.

“There is a clear resurgence in demand for high-end physical music products—both vinyl and [CD] box sets,” David Rowe, co-managing director of Universal Music Catalogue, told The Guardian earlier this year. High-end box sets can cost hundreds of dollars, such as a limited edition, 80-disc set of unreleased Grateful Dead concerts that came out in 2015 and sold for $700.

Box sets of already-released music allow record labels to market a higher price point to loyal customers with less risk because they already know which songs are fan favorites. For music lovers, a box set represents an elite fan experience that helps them feel closer to an artist. In 2011, a box set commemorating the 20th anniversary of the release of U2’s Achtung Baby came with a pair of Bono’s trademark sunglasses—you can’t download those on the internet.

Today’s box sets are usually released in several different editions at multiple price points, including digital-only versions of just the music. And the time for rereleasing music has shortened. Beyoncé released a collector’s edition of her 2016 album Lemonade in August of this year, and the $300 box set has already sold out.

“There’s still a real, viable physical market for the right kind of releases that appeal to certain fanbases,” Legacy Recordings president Adam Block told Billboard. “There’s an appetite for exciting presentations of music.”

Religious music seems not to have caught on as quickly to the box set trend, though the catalogue of contemporary Christian music (CCM) has plenty of potential. The teens who rocked out to DC Talk, Newsboys, and Caedmon’s Call during CCM’s 1990s heyday are now working adults who respond well to nostalgia marketing. But most Christian artists from that time offer little more than a greatest hits CD or a three-disc bundle of their popular albums.

This year saw the release of several box sets that just about any music lover could enjoy, including the 50th anniversary edition of the Beatles’ Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band, which ranges in availability from a single CD of remastered tracks to a $150, six-disc set, and Elvis Presley’s A Boy from Tupelo, which features a complete set of his early recordings and retails on Amazon for about $30. Finally, Bob Dylan’s Trouble No More features a glut of unreleased material from the most religious years of his career, offered as a double CD or a nine-disc, $120 box set.