Texas governor confirms 10 dead in Santa Fe shooting

UPDATE: Texas Gov. Greg Abbott confirmed 10 people died and 10 others suffered injuries in the shooting at Santa Fe High School on Friday morning. Police are continuing to search for more explosive devices at the home of 17-year-old Dimitrios Pagourtzis, identified as the attacker. Abbott said the guns Pagourtzis apparantly used in the attack, which included a shotgun and a .38 revolver, belonged to his father. Friends described the teen as a quiet student who never talked about killing people. But his Facebook page, which has since disappeared from the social network, featured photos of Pagourtzis wearing a T-shirt that said “Born to kill” and clothes adorned with German nationalist iconography. Abbott said that unlike with other recent shootings, including Sutherland Springs, Texas, and Parkland, Fla., this accused shooter did not exhibit “red flag” warning signs that might have alerted officials to his plans.

UPDATE (2:40 p.m.): Law enforcement officials have identified the suspect in the Santa Fe High School shooting as Dimitrios Pagourtzis, a 17-year-old member of the school’s junior varsity football team. Pagourtzis also participated on a dance squad at a local Greek Orthodox church. Authorities have not identified a person of interest who was detained after the shooting. The Houston Chronicle reported that the shooter brought an extensive arsenal to the campus: an AR-15-style rifle, a pistol, a shotgun, and pipe bombs. Eight students taken to a nearby hospital have gunshot wounds. Doctors have treated and released six, but one remains in critical condition and another in fair condition. First responders transported three other victims to another hospital, all with gunshot wounds. One is an 18-year-old student, and another a middle-aged woman. The attacker shot both in the leg. The last victim is a retired Houston police detective working as a campus police officer. He suffered a gunshot wound to the arm but lost a lot of blood. He is listed in critical condition. The hospital in Galveston plans to hold a blood drive later Friday. Officials previously confirmed between eight and 10 people died in the shooting.

UPDATE (1:30 p.m.): Authorities say they are working to disarm explosive devices in and around Santa Fe High School near Houston, Texas, after a shooting there Friday morning. “Evidently this guy threw pipe bombs all in there,” an anonymous official told the Houston Chronicle. “We don’t know if any of them went off.” The Santa Fe Independent School District told locals on Twitter, “Do not touch any items out of place and call 911” if they see any suspicious items.

UPDATE (11:58 a.m.): Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said at least eight people and possibly 10 died in a high school shooting near Houston this morning. Most of those killed were students, Gonzalez said. Police arrested one suspect and detained a second person, both students, as well.

OUR EARLIER REPORT (11:21 a.m.): Local media are reporting multiple deaths in a shooting at a Houston-area high school. Santa Fe High School assistant principal Cris Richardson said a suspect “has been arrested and secured” but declined to comment on the number of injuries and fatalities. Police were evacuating the building, and three Life Fight helicopters had landed near the school Friday morning. One student told KTRK-TV in Houston in a telephone interview that a gunman came into her first period art class and started shooting. The student said she saw one girl with blood on her leg as the class evacuated the room through a back door. “We thought it was a fire drill at first, but really, the teacher said, ‘Start running,’” the student said. Santa Fe is a city of about 13,000 residents roughly 30 miles southeast of Houston.