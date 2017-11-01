Mugabe misses resignation deadline

Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe on Monday missed a midday deadline to step down after failing to tender his resignation during a Sunday televised address. After the deadline passed, the central committee of Mugabe’s ruling Zanu-PF party held a meeting to discuss its next step. The party on Sunday fired the 93-year-old president as its leader and asked him to step down during his address later in the day. But Mugabe instead said the recent events in the country are not “ a challenge to my authority as head of state and government,” adding that he would preside over the ruling party’s congress scheduled for next month. He now faces impeachment when Parliament resumes Tuesday. Zimbabwe’s military last week took control of the country after Mugabe fired Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa, in a move that set up first lady Grace Mugabe to replace him. The military claimed it did not trigger a coup but staged the takeover to get rid of “criminals” close to the president. Zanu-PF elected Mnangagwa as the party’s new leader and also expelled Grace Mugabe and several of her closest allies. On Saturday, thousands of protestors flooded the streets of Harare, the capital city, calling for Robert Mugabe’s resignation. Chris Mutsvangwa, who heads the war veterans association, said more protests will take place if Mugabe fails to step down.