Mugabe makes first public appearance since military takeover

Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe on Friday made his first public appearance since the military took control of the government earlier this week. The 93-year-old president donned a cap and gown to announce the beginning of a graduation ceremony in Harare, the capital city. Mugabe’s appearance comes as military and regional leaders continue negotiations that could end the president’s 37-year rule. Earlier in the day, the military released a statement saying its leaders are “engaging with the Commander in Chief President Robert Mugabe on the way forward and will advise the nation on the outcome as soon as possible.” The military seized control on Wednesday and has so far arrested several senior officials and Cabinet ministers of the G40, a group of ruling party members allied with first lady Grace Mugabe. Zimbabwe’s political unrest and subsequent military takeover followed the president’s move last week to fire his vice president, Emmerson Mnangagwa. The ruling party named Grace Mugabe a likely successor to her husband, and many feared the move would help tighten her grip on power. Chris Mutsvangwa, chairman of the war veterans’ association, said Mugabe asked for “a few more days, a few more months” in office. Mutsvangwa said at least three regional branches of Mugabe’s ruling party, including in Harare, have already passed no-confidence votes against him. “He has to make a decision to leave. … If he doesn’t leave, we will settle the scores tomorrow,” Mutsvangwa said.