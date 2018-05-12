Mueller suggests no jail time for Flynn

WASHINGTON—Special counsel Robert Mueller recommended that former national security adviser Michael Flynn receive little to no prison time because he cooperated with federal investigators on the inquiry into Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election, according to a Tuesday court filing. Flynn pleaded guilty a year ago to making false statements to the FBI about conversations he had with then–Russian Ambassador to the U.S. Sergey Kislyak before President Donald Trump took office. Flynn allegedly discussed U.S. sanctions on Russia with Kislyak and then misled prosecutors and other senior Trump administration officials, who repeated false information.

Prosecutors said Flynn provided “substantial assistance” in 19 interviews. The filing also noted that Flynn’s early help may have persuaded other witnesses to work with the special counsel’s office. The heavily redacted court filing withholds the specific details of what Flynn revealed. It does say that Flynn provided help with an investigation separate from the Mueller probe.

Sentencing guidelines recommend jail time between zero and six months, and the filing said Flynn’s cooperation with the government should earn him a lighter sentence. His sentencing date is Dec. 18. Flynn’s cooperation was “particularly valuable” the filing said, “because he was one of the few people with long-term and firsthand insight” into the events under the probe. Before former FBI Director James Comey was fired, he claimed Trump instructed him to stop investigating Flynn, a move that led investigators to question whether the White House obstructed justice.