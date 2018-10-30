Mueller refers possible smear campaign to FBI

WASHINGTON—Special counsel Robert Mueller has asked for an FBI investigation into an alleged plot to discredit him by offering women money to make false accusations against him. Mueller spokesman Peter Carr told The Atlantic on Tuesday that the matter was brought to the attention of the special counsel’s office by several journalists who were contacted by a woman about the alleged plot. The woman, identifed as Lorraine Parsons, emailed several journalists earlier this month claiming she was offered $20,000 “to make accusations of sexual misconduct and workplace harassment against Robert Mueller.” Parsons said a man called her claiming to work for a company called Surefire Intelligence and that Republican activist Jack Burkman had hired him. Burkman on Tuesday denied the accusations but said he will reveal sexual assault accusations against Mueller on Thursday.

Parsons claimed she worked as a paralegal for the law firm Pillsbury, Madison & Sutro at the same time as Mueller. But the law firm has told multiple news outlets that it has no record of her working for the firm. The New York Times and other news outlets were unable to independently confirm her identity. Parsons also turned down requests from journalists for interviews. Another woman, Vermont Law School professor Jennifer Taub, also came forward saying someone contacted her about the Mueller probe and that she forwarded the information to Mueller’s office. She said the person who contacted her said he understood she had previously had “encounters” with Mueller. Taub, whose identity has been verified, said she did not plan on responding.

Mueller is conducting a Justice Department investigation into whether anyone in President Donald Trump’s campaign colluded with Russia to influence the 2016 U.S. presidential election and whether Trump obstructed the investigation.