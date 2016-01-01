Mueller disputes BuzzFeed report

Special counsel Robert Mueller’s office issued a rare statement late Friday saying that a report by BuzzFeed News accusing President Donald Trump of directing his lawyer to lie to Congress contained inaccuracies. BuzzFeed claimed to have information from two anonymous sources inside the Mueller investigation who said former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen lied to Congress because the president asked him to. Cohen has admitted giving false testimony about a real estate deal in Moscow that Trump continued to be involved in during his campaign.

“BuzzFeed’s description of specific statements to the special counsel’s office, and characterization of documents and testimony obtained by this office, regarding Michael Cohen’s congressional testimony are not accurate,” said Peter Carr, a spokesman for Mueller. The statement did not cite any specific errors in the article. BuzzFeed editor-in-chief Ben Smith said Saturday the organization stood by its report and asked the special counsel to “make clear what he’s disputing.”

After the special counsel issued the statement, Trump tweeted, “A very sad day for journalism, but a great day for our Country!”