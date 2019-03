Special counsel Robert Mueller has concluded his nearly two-year investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election and possible collusion with the Trump campaign, delivering his final report to Attorney General William Barr Friday afternoon. What happens next with the report, including how much of it will be released to the public, depends on the attorney general, Congress, and most likely the federal courts. Barr plans to write his own report summarizing Mueller’s findings to Congress and the American people and could do so as early as this weekend.

So far, the probe has led to felony charges against 34 people, including six aides and advisers to President Donald Trump, and three companies.