Mozambique’s war on terror could spread

MOZAMBIQUE: At least 570,000 people have fled northern Mozambique following attacks by insurgents with ties to the Islamic State. The UN refugee agency warns that if neighboring countries do not help tackle the insurgency crisis spreading from Cabo Delgado, it could reach beyond the borders of Mozambique.

NIGERIA: Boko Haram has claimed responsibility for an attack on an all-boys school where at least 300 students appear to have been abducted. Authorities who initially blamed the attack on armed bandits are negotiating with the extremists for the students’ release.

ARMENIA AND AZERBAIJAN: A cease-fire agreement over the Nagorno-Karabakh region was breached over the weekend, resulting in the deaths of soldiers on both sides. Russian forces first reported an attack by Azerbaijan—one day after Azerbaijan and Turkey celebrated victory in a military parade in the capital city of Baku.

TURKEY: The United States sanctioned NATO ally Turkey over its purchase of the Russian S-400 missile defense system, which took place three years ago.

IRAN executed journalist Ruhollah Zam for “fomenting violence” during anti-government protests in 2017. His Amadnews feed carried on Telegram and other platforms had more than 1 million followers.

CHINA: A new report shows how hundreds of thousands of ethnic minority laborers in Xinjiang are being forced to pick cotton by hand through a coercive state-mandated labor transfer program. The ongoing abuse of Uighurs and others has potentially drastic consequences for global supply chains—as Xinjiang produces 85 percent of China’s and 20 percent of the world’s cotton.

UNITED STATES: George Shultz, one of the most consequential secretaries of state of the 20th century, turned 100 on Sunday. His essay on the “10 most important things I’ve learned about trust” is a must-read.

Here’s an interesting compare-and-contrast of how vaccines are rolling out in Britain, Canada, and the United States.

American photojournalist Lynsey Addario, who spent the last 20 years documenting war and humanitarian crises overseas, is now focusing her lens on the people living in crisis at home.

