Motive unknown in Pearl Harbor shooting

A U.S. sailor whose submarine was docked at Pearl Harbor shot and killed two civilian Department of Defense employees Wednesday before taking his own life. The commander of Navy Region Hawaii, Rear Adm. Robert Chadwick, said he didn’t know the motive behind the shooting or whether the attacker and his victims had a prior relationship. A third victim is hospitalized in stable condition.

What naval operations are still going on at Pearl Harbor? The U.S. Pacific Fleet is headquartered there. The Pearl Harbor shipyard, where the shooting occurred, repairs, maintains, and modernizes the fleet’s ships and submarines. In a few days, dignitaries and veterans will gather at the base to mark the 78th anniversary of the Japanese attack on Dec. 7, 1941, that spurred the United States’ official entry into World War II.

