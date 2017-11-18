Mother v. mother

Boys sometimes allowed
Girlguiding, the U.K.’s version of the Girl Scouts, announced this week that boys who identify as girls will be allowed in girls-only tents, restrooms, and showers. The change was announced as part of the Girlguiding “Supporting Trans Members” policy.
The policy also says it is not a requirement, or even best practice, for leaders to tell parents that a transgender member will attend a residential or overnight event with their daughters.
These changes follow another controversial decision: In January, the group announced that men who identify as a woman can be Girlguiding leaders without notifying troop parents.
Pro-family groups are sounding the alarm, arguing the new policies threaten young girls and deny biology. And they are finding an unexpected ally in feminists.
“The concern that I and many feminists have about boys invading bedrooms, tents, and showers, is that disproportionately the victims of sexual violence are girls and women, and overwhelmingly, the perpetrators are boys and men,” said Julie Bindel, co-founder of the group Justice for Women. “This signifies the end to girl-only space and the safety of girls in single-sex organizations.” —K.C.
Family values in red and blue states
A New York Times editorial published earlier this month in the wake of the Roy Moore scandal was titled, “Blue States Practice the Family Values Red States Preach.” The column, written by Nicholas Kristof, cited data showing blue, or Democratic Party–led, states have lower rates of teens having sex, teen pregnancy rates, and divorce rates.
But the idea that Democrats have more stable families than Republicans is actually not true, according to researcher and marriage expert Bradford Wilcox, who published a rebuttal to Kristof this week in Politico titled, “No, Republicans Aren’t Hypocrites on Family Values.”
Wilcox, a senior fellow at the Institute for Family Values and a professor at the University of Virginia, said a closer look at county-level data shows “counties that lean Republican across the country as a whole have more marriage, less nonmarital childbearing, and more family stability than counties that lean Democratic.” —K.C.
Stall privacy
Students at an Alberta, Canada, high school are pushing back after administrators went too far to accommodate transgender students. The school installed gender-neutral restroom stalls throughout the building with only partially enclosed doors, a move advocates say accommodates LGBT student and doesn’t disadvantage others.
But more than half the student body at Sturgeon Composite High School recently signed a petition saying they feel uncomfortable in the gender-neutral restrooms and want their single-gender facilities back. The change left only one set of single-gender restrooms open, and one student told Canadian Global News her classmates are often tardy because the lines at the single-gender restrooms get backed up between classes. —K.C.