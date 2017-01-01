Mother of Charlottesville victim declines Trump’s call

WASHINGTON—The mother of Heather Heyer, the woman killed during a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Va., on Saturday, does not want to speak to President Donald Trump. “I’m not talking to the president now,” Susan Bro told ABC News on Friday. “I have not and now I will not.” Bro said she first received a call from the White House on Wednesday during her daughter’s funeral service, and said after hearing Trump’s recent comments she will not call back. Bro explained she initially tried to avoid news coverage of her 32-year-old daughter’s death but now blames Trump for equating her daughter with racist groups. “You can't wash this one away by shaking my hand and saying, ‘I’m sorry.’ I’m not forgiving for that,” Bro said. On Saturday, Trump condemned violence on both sides, saying both white supremacists and the anti-fascist counterprotesters shared blame—Heyer was a counterprotester. Trump updated his comments on Monday, specifically condemning the Ku Klux Klan and neo-Nazis. But on Tuesday, the president double downed on his Saturday comments, saying there were good people on both sides of the protests and the “alt-left” should share guilt with white supremacists for the violence.