Most Americans say schools should adjust

Only 8 percent of Americans think K-12 schools should reopen without restrictions, according to an AP-NORC poll of about 1,000 adults last week. Almost half—46 percent—said major adjustments will be necessary. Republicans were half as likely as Democrats to think schools should use a mix of online and in-person classes this fall. And 9 in 10 Democrats think requiring students and teachers to wear masks is essential.

What are the current plans for reopening? President Donald Trump wants schools to reopen this fall and said the administration would “put pressure on governors and everybody else to open the schools.” Many schools have released plans to continue virtually at least in part. The Los Angeles Unified School District announced it would conduct school online this fall. Colorado Gov. Jared Polis, a Democrat, said many of the state’s schools would open in-person following the recommended precautions.

