World Tour Reporting from around the globe

Mosque attack shows ideological vulnerability of ISIS

International | Extremists view the view Sufi Islamic practices as a threat
by Onize Ohikere
Posted 11/28/17, 01:16 pm

The Friday attack on a mosque in Sinai, Egypt, marked not only the country’s deadliest terror act but also the largest against Sufi Muslims, who are increasingly targeted by Islamic extremists.

Between 25 and 30 militants stormed the al-Rawdah mosque, where they set off explosives and shot people as they attempted to flee. Witnesses shared gory details of how the militants went through the carnage to fire extra bullets into anyone who was still breathing or moving. At least 305 people died and another 128 were injured. No group claimed responsibility, but Nabil Sadeq, Egypt’s chief prosecutor, in a statement said one of the militants carried a black banner matching those carried by Islamic State (ISIS).

Sufi Muslims practice a form of Islam often called mysticism that focuses on a spiritual search for God and promotes tolerance. Peter Gottschalk, a professor of religion at Wesleyan University, said Sufi practices typically involve “more inward, contemplative focus than many other forms of Islamic practice.” They also venerate the tombs of saints—a practice extremist groups view as idolatrous.

ISIS, with its stronghold in the Sinai Peninsula, has increasingly targeted Egyptian Coptic Christian churches and their members over the past year. Friday’s attack marked the first time the group targeted a mosque, but it made multiple threats against Sufis in the past. Residents near the al-Rawdah mosque said ISIS warned villagers not to participate in rituals commemorating Muhammad’s birthday this coming Thursday. Mohammed Ibrahim, a university student from the village, said the militants told residents days before Friday’s attack not to collaborate with security forces. They also distributed leaflets ordering villagers to abandon Sufism, he said.

In 2016, ISIS released a video of the purported beheading of an elderly Sufi cleric for “professing knowledge of the occult” and cautioned Sufis to renounce their beliefs. In Pakistan, ISIS in February killed more than 80 people who gathered at the tomb of a Sufi philosopher to pray.

Mohannad Sabry, an Egypt-based political analyst, told Al Arabiya the Sufis pose a threat to ISIS because they offer a conflicting view of Islam and remain one of the communities most loyal to the Egyptian state. “The Sufis are succeeding in drawing hundreds of youths from the terrorist organization in a way the military hasn’t been able to do,” Sabry said. “And I believe that the most important point, for ISIS, is to eliminate their ideological rival rather than their military rival.”

Millions of Sufis mark Muhammad’s birthday by gathering for rituals in mosques and shrines across the country. Abdel Hady al-Qasaby, head of Egypt’s Supreme Council for Sufi Orders, told The Guardian they canceled all outdoor celebrations but will hold activities inside mosques across the country. “We will only cancel the annual Sufi parade as we are mourning our martyrs,” al-Qasaby said. The Egyptian military said in a statement Sunday that it carried out airstrikes at some terrorist hideouts in response to the attack, and law-enforcement followed up by combing through the bombed areas.

Ebrahim Deen, an analyst with the South Africa–based Afro Middle East Center said the attack was largely in response to “perceived cooperation” between the Sufis and Egyptian security forces. Deen said ISIS is increasingly losing support among Islamic tribes in the Sinai Peninsula—a move that could herald more attacks. “ISIS will continue trying to carry out these attacks to remain relevant,” he said.

Associated Press/Photo by Ng Han Guan Associated Press/Photo by Ng Han Guan Migrant workers pack their belongings Monday in Beijing.

Beijing displaces thousands of migrant workers

Beijing authorities launched a 40-day crackdown on “illegal structures,” kicking thousands of migrant workers to the streets with little time to gather their belongings. Videos showed streets littered with clothes and other items as the migrants struggled to gather their possessions within minutes. Authorities also cut the water and power supplies in some of the buildings.

The latest crackdown began after a Nov. 18 fire in a south Beijing factory that killed 19 people, 17 of them migrants. The Beijing government said the move targets potential fire hazards, including older structures in downtown areas and former industrial buildings transformed into residential apartments.

More than a hundred scholars in an open letter criticized the campaign as a targeted attack against migrants. Beijing earlier set a two-year deadline to cut the city’s population by 15 percent and started to shut down warehouses and clear out slum areas. “Any civilized and law abiding society cannot tolerate this,” the letter said. “We must clearly condemn and oppose these actions.”

Authorities also targeted people who tried to assist the migrants. Yang Changhe, who moved to Beijing from Hunan province in 2009, opened Tongzhou Home, a drop-in center providing a range of free services to migrant workers, earlier this year. Following the latest migrant sweep, Yang offered to host some of the displaced migrants or help them store their luggage. But police officers asked him to stop and eventually ordered him to leave his home. “I don't regret helping them,” Yang said. “It was the right thing to do, and there is nothing to regret.” —O.O.

Associated Press/Photo by Esteban Felix Associated Press/Photo by Esteban Felix A relative of a missing submarine crew member prays Saturday at an Argentine naval base.

Argentine submarine still missing at sea

The Argentine navy on Monday said water caused the battery of a missing submarine to short-circuit in the latest bleak report on the craft’s disappearance with 44 crew members on board earlier this month. Navy spokesman Enrique Balbi said the captain of the ARA San Juan on Nov. 15 reported that water entered the sub through its snorkel, causing the battery damage. The navy ordered the San Juan back to its base, and it had started the trip when it lost contact. “They had to isolate the battery and continue to sail underwater toward Mar del Plata using another battery,” Balbi said. Hours after the San Juan lost contact, the U.S. Navy and an international test-ban monitoring organization both detected a possible explosion around the sub’s vicinity in the South Atlantic. Balbi said authorities were still investigating the cause of the explosion as the search for the crew members continued. More than 4,000 personnel from 13 countries joined the search effort. But families of the lost crew members are starting to worry. The San Juan only had oxygen supply to last seven days when it went missing. “There is no way they are alive,” Itati Leguizamon, wife of crew member German Suarez, told reporters at the naval base Monday. “I love him … but there is no sense in being stubborn.” —O.O.

Interpol rescues trafficking victims across Africa

Interpol arrested 40 human traffickers and freed nearly 500 victims in an operation across five African countries. The international police organization said in a statement last week that 236 of the victims, rescued in operations in Chad, Mali, Mauritania, Niger, and Senegal, were minors. The suspects face prosecution for offenses that include human trafficking, forced labor, and child exploitation. “They are accused of forcing victims to engage in activities ranging from begging to prostitution, with little to no regard for working conditions or human life,” the statement said. Earlier this month, CNN released a video showing Libyans bidding on African migrants for about $400 each at an auction. The video renewed outcry for the plight of African migrants stranded in Libya, a major gateway to the Mediterranean Sea route that leads to Europe. Rwanda last week offered to house or help repatriate up to 30,000 migrants from Libya. The country’s Foreign Ministry in a statement said it “cannot remain silent while human beings are mistreated and auctioned off like cattle” given its own history with genocide. —O.O.

Kenya inaugurates president after months of unrest

Thousands of Kenyans on Tuesday gathered in the country’s Kasarani sports stadium to witness incumbent President Uhuru Kenyatta’s swearing-in for a second and final term. The inauguration came after months of political unrest that began when opposition leader Raila Odinga disputed the first vote in August. The Supreme Court conceded the electoral commission allowed irregularities and nullified the vote. But Odinga boycotted the do-over election last month, saying the commission still failed to make necessary changes. The opposition on Tuesday said it would hold a “memorial rally” in honor of more than 50 people killed in protests during the four months of political unrest. Riot police fired tear gas at opposition protesters in other parts of Nairobi, the country’s capital. Other security forces patrolled the location where the opposition planned to hold the rally. —O.O.

Onize Ohikere

Onize is a reporter for WORLD Digital based in Abuja, Nigeria.

Read More from this Writer
ADVERTISEMENT

Social Trending