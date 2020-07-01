Moscow plans advanced vaccine trials

International experts have expressed concerns that Russian health officials did not sufficiently test the COVID-19 vaccine it approved earlier this month. Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin on Wednesday invited residents to join a study of the drug that will last six months and involve 40,000 people.

Will it work? Russian President Vladimir Putin said the fast-tracked vaccine underwent the necessary tests and provided immunity to the coronavirus. But Russian authorities haven’t offered any data to back up the claims of effectiveness and safety. World Health Organization scientists said last week they were discussing the vaccine with Russia but hadn’t received any detailed information.

