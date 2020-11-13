Moroccan deal with Israel shifts political map

In a Saturday ceremony at the U.S. Embassy in Rabat, Morocco, U.S. Ambassador David Fischer signed a new official American government map. Unlike previous maps of the region, it puts the disputed territory of Western Sahara within Morocco’s borders.

The change is part of a U.S.-led agreement normalizing relations between Morocco and Israel last week. It is the fourth Arab nation to establish diplomatic ties with Israel since August under the United State’s Mideast policy push to reduce Iran’s influence. But parts of the deal have refueled local and regional tension.

President Donald Trump announced the agreement on Thursday, calling it “a massive breakthrough for peace in the Middle East!” The deal will improve economic and cultural cooperation between Israel and Morocco. Both countries will open liaison offices in their capital cities, and Morocco would allow direct flights to and from Israel. It follows similar breakthroughs with the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, and Sudan.

As part of the agreement, Trump made the United States the first Western nation to recognize Morocco’s sovereignty over Western Sahara, a region on the southern border of Morocco that borders the North Atlantic Ocean. Morocco annexed the former Spanish colony in 1975, but most nations and international bodies, including the United Nations and African Union, do not recognize the country’s sovereignty there. The Polisario Front, an Algeria-backed movement representing the region’s Sahrawi people, has long sought independence.

“Trump’s decision changes nothing in legal terms over the question of Sahrawi because the international community does not recognize Moroccan sovereignty over Western Sahara,” the Polisario Front said in a statement.

Algerian Prime Minister Abdelaziz Djerad called the decision “foreign maneuvers which aim to destabilize Algeria.” Islamist groups within Morocco have also criticized the agreement with Israel. The Unity and Reform Movement (MUR), the religious branch of the co-ruling PJD party, called the deal “deplorable.”

Tensions are at a high in the region. UN-led talks between the Moroccan government and the Polisario Front have stalled. A decades-old cease-fire collapsed last month after Morocco tried to reopen a road from Western Sahara to neighboring Mauritania. Militants have blocked the road and harassed and extorted truck drivers, the Moroccan Foreign Ministry said.

Carmiel Arbit, a senior fellow in the Atlantic Council’s Middle East programs, said the announcement was not surprising, given the more than $30 million in annual trade between Israel and Morocco and existing citizenship programs.

But Philip Gordon, an expert with the Council on Foreign Relations, said it would not help resolve regional tensions. “It is a major diplomatic coup for Rabat, but it could intensify the conflict between the Moroccan government and the Polisario Front rebels who are fighting for Western Sahara’s self-determination,” he said. “The U.S. deal with Morocco is about Israel, not Western Sahara.”