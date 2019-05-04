Mormons change policies related to gay marriage

Mormon officials on Thursday announced the repeal of a 2015 rule that banned baptizing the children of LGBT parents and made same-sex marriage a sin that could lead to expulsion. The group maintains its doctrinal support of marriage as between one man and one woman and still considers homosexual relationships a “serious transgression,” the religion’s highest leadership group said in a statement. Members who identify as homosexual, bisexual, or transgender can now have their children baptized as Mormon as long as they acknowledge children will be taught the religion’s official stance.

“While we cannot change the Lord’s doctrine, we want our members and our policies to be considerate of those struggling with the challenges of mortality,” Mormon leaders said in a statement, clarifying that marrying someone of the same sex is still considered immoral but is no longer classified as apostasy for purposes of religious discipline. The reversal is the largest in a series of changes President Russell M. Nelson has overseen since becoming Mormonism’s leader in January 2018.