More U.S. troops to leave Iraq, Afghanistan

Some 2,000 American troops will withdraw from Afghanistan and another 500 from Iraq by mid-January, Acting Defense Secretary Christopher Miller announced Tuesday. The United States will still respond if conditions in Afghanistan or Iraq deteriorate, he added.

What prompted the withdrawal? Miller said it reflects Trump’s longstanding policy to end the wars and to bring American service members home. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell warned against a precipitous drawdown of U.S. troops and said, “It is extremely important here in the next couple of months not to have any earthshaking changes in regard to defense or for policy.” Trump has not conceded to Joe Biden as lawsuits over the vote continue. The next president-elect will be sworn in on Jan. 20.

