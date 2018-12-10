More than walls and a roof

AUSTIN, Texas—Alan Graham started the Community First! Village in Austin, Texas, three years ago as a Christian alternative to the Housing First model. Housing First, a strategy widely used by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, provides housing to the homeless before addressing problems like drug addiction or mental illness. Research suggests the rapid rehousing strategy does not lead to long-term housing security, but that hasn’t stopped the federal government from spending hundreds of millions of dollars on it.

Graham’s project in Austin provides permanent housing to chronically homeless people willing to obey the law, be good neighbors, and pay rent. The Village, just outside the city limits, has 140 tiny houses, 100 recreational vehicles, and multiple microenterprise opportunities (a garden, blacksmith forge, car repair shop, and art house) where residents can work on-site. Rent ranges from $225 to $430 per month, plus electricity.

Graham, a Roman Catholic, designed the Village based on what he believes humans need to flourish. Homelessness ultimately comes from lack of family, he said, not lack of housing. He and the staff work to befriend residents and hold free events like movie nights to give Austin locals a chance to get to know formerly homeless people. Graham’s main goals are giving residents a family-like group and a place to live; he does not believe the population of chronically homeless he works with will ever live independently again.

The Community First! Village is just one of the tiny house communities popping up all across the country. Cities such as Seattle; Portland, Ore.; and Washington, D.C., have seized the tiny house model as an alternative to homeless shelters. The houses, typically 100 to 500 square feet, are cheaper than what many rapid rehousing programs offer, but they often run into the same problems: absence of accountability and personal help lead to a lack of real change in residents. Licton Springs, one of Seattle’s tiny house villages, allowed residents to use drugs and alcohol. After ongoing complaints from neighbors who felt unsafe and conflict between the group running the village and the city, officials decided to shut it down.

Graham and staff members acknowledge the Community First! Village is not perfect. They know some residents continue panhandling and using drugs while they live there. Other residents remain closed off and refuse to participate in life in the Village. But the emphasis on building relationships sets the Village apart from other tiny house efforts. After three years, it has 240 houses and RVs, a waiting list of potential residents, and a plan to build more houses in the near future. Efforts are underway to copy the Community First! Village across the country.