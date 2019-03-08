Dozens shot, at least 20 dead at Texas Walmart

Horrific details of the mass shooting that killed at least 20 people in El Paso, Texas, emerged Saturday afternoon and evening. Police said they believed most of the victims were shot at a Walmart near Cielo Vista Mall as back-to-school shoppers packed the store. El Paso Police Chief Greg Allen said many of the 26 people wounded had life-threatening injuries.

What do we know about the shooter so far? Allen said Saturday police were investigating the massacre as a possible hate crime. Despite earlier reports of multiple shooters, police said just one person was responsible. Several news outlets identified the suspect, who is in custody, as 21-year-old Patrick Crusius of the Dallas area—about 650 miles from where the shooting took place. El Paso sits just across the border from Juarez, Mexico, and is a busy point of entry into the United States for goods, visitors, and immigrants.

WORLD has updated this report with more information about the death toll and suspect in the shooting.