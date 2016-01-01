More subpoenas for former Trump aides

WASHINGTON—The House Judiciary Committee issued subpoenas to former Trump administration officials Hope Hicks and Annie Donaldson after former White House counsel Don McGahn defied his summons Tuesday. The committee is investigating whether President Donald Trump obstructed the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election. Special counsel Robert Mueller’s report included several notes Donaldson took at meetings, some related to the question of whether the president obstructed justice. Mueller noted that when Trump fired FBI Director James Comey, Donaldson wrote, “Is this the beginning of the end?” suggesting she thought it would spell the end of Trump’s presidency.

At the direction of the White House, McGahn defied his subpoena and did not appear at Tuesday’s House Judiciary Committee hearing. “Let me be clear, this committee will hear Mr. McGahn’s testimony, even if we have to go to court to secure it,” said committee Chairman Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y. The committee has also authorized, though it has not yet issued, subpoenas to former White House chief of staff Reince Priebus and former strategist Steve Bannon.