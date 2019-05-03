More states sue Trump for defunding abortion
by Harvest Prude
Posted 3/05/19, 11:12 am
A coalition of 21 states is suing the Trump administration for new rules preventing Planned Parenthood and other abortion providers from receiving some taxpayer dollars. Last month, the Trump administration announced a change to Title X regulations barring federal family planning funds from any facility that offers abortions, counsels women to receive abortions, or refers patients to abortion providers. The restrictions will take effect 60 days after the publication of the rule change, and centers have a year to relocate abortion services to facilities separate from other family planning services.
California mounted an initial legal challenge Monday in San Francisco. Oregon Gov. Kate Brown and state Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum announced they would file a separate, multistate lawsuit on Tuesday. Other lawsuits are expected from the American Civil Liberties Union and the Center for Reproductive Rights.
My Two CentsPosted: Tue, 03/05/2019 01:27 pm
It seems to me that since PP is a "non-profit" (a misnomer if there ever was one), those individuals who support PP should, well, support it. I donate money to my local pregnancy center regularly. They don't get ANY tax money, yet they offer prenatal care, sonograms, and parenting education. They have a help closet too, for baby items.
I am a critic of most of what President Trump says or does. But this is one thing he has done right--something the Republican Party has been unable to accomplish. At one time President Trump said the Planned Parenthood has done some good things. As usual, he is backtracking and contradicting himself, but in this case that is a GOOD thing.
notalemmingPosted: Tue, 03/05/2019 02:53 pm
I can't find any information as to which states are suing the administration over defunding planned parenthood and the likes for their involvement in counseling for and performing abortions. EVERY PERSON WHO BELIEVES IN THE SANCTITY OF HUMAN LIFE, THE UNBORN AND BORN, SHOULD BE RAILING AGAINST THE FOLKS SUING OVER THIS!!! Or we could sit on our butts and wait for the outcome.....status quo. So if someone can find the list of states sueing over the Title X change, please post it. And the rest of us need to open our mouths, our pockets books, and get involved. The folks making the case against the Trump Admin are paid with your hard earned money. They are servants of the community, not dictators. Call them, email them, confront them, and vote them out! We only have ourselves to blame if we don't. Where is the Church?!
news2mePosted: Tue, 03/05/2019 06:43 pm
Would love to do something, but I'm not connected to Twitter or the other social media. I don't think I could picket PP without falling down.
Our daughter is afraid of the backlash on social media so will not engage. The best she will do is stop following any outspoken liberal or abortion supporter. We even stopped watching CBS Sunday Morning. WAY TOO LIBERAL! They have some good stuff on the show, but I'm sure they don't see their liberal comments as being biased.
Around here people don't even put bumper stickers on their vehicles being afraid of retribution. I have a build the wall tshirt, but there is no free speech for conservatives in Arizona. I imagine a liberal would punch me even tho I'm an older woman.
notalemmingPosted: Tue, 03/05/2019 02:56 pm
Here it is, so far.....
Oregon, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia, Wisconsin, and the District of Columbia are plaintiffs in the coalition suit, according to the Post.
OldMikePosted: Tue, 03/05/2019 03:36 pm
Hope those among us who can hardly stand to have Mr. Trump as President will take note of what his Administration has done here.
I believe the liberals’ hysterical reaction is just part of the decline of the United States of America from our former greatness. I’ve said before, I believe we will become a pitiful, irrelevant, and relatively powerless player in world affairs. Which I think is a part of the lead-up to the last days before Christ returns.
Whether I’m right or wrong, we need a sense of urgency in bringing our family members, friends, co-workers, neighbors into the Kingdom
eccl49Posted: Tue, 03/05/2019 07:07 pm
Adding California which started it, the total number of states suing the Trump administration is 22. I hope all these lawsuits ultimately fail. And it's a travesty of good government that because of this financial loss to Planned Parenthood as-is, my current California governor is taking money designated by us voters to address health care costs related to smoking and redirecting it toward the murder of innocents.