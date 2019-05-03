More states sue Trump for defunding abortion

A coalition of 21 states is suing the Trump administration for new rules preventing Planned Parenthood and other abortion providers from receiving some taxpayer dollars. Last month, the Trump administration announced a change to Title X regulations barring federal family planning funds from any facility that offers abortions, counsels women to receive abortions, or refers patients to abortion providers. The restrictions will take effect 60 days after the publication of the rule change, and centers have a year to relocate abortion services to facilities separate from other family planning services.

California mounted an initial legal challenge Monday in San Francisco. Oregon Gov. Kate Brown and state Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum announced they would file a separate, multistate lawsuit on Tuesday. Other lawsuits are expected from the American Civil Liberties Union and the Center for Reproductive Rights.