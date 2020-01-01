More states require face coverings

All Oregonians must wear masks in indoor public spaces, Gov. Kate Brown said on Monday. Kansas residents must follow a similar requirement starting on Friday, with more details to follow later in the week, Gov. Laura Kelly said. People in Miami who refuse to wear a mask after a first warning can face a $50 fine. Earlier this week in Texas, Vice President Mike Pence said, “Wearing a mask is just a good idea,” adding that it would slow the spread of coronavirus.

How is the fight against COVID-19 going? Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told senators on Capitol Hill that the United States is heading in the “wrong direction” as the number of confirmed new daily cases hovers around 40,000. World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Monday the pandemic is still in the early stages and “not even close to being over.”

