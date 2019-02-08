More short-range missiles fly from North Korea

North Korea fired off its third missile launch in eight days on Friday. The latest rockets flew 137 miles into the Sea of Japan, also known as the East Sea, at an altitude of 15 miles.

Do the missiles represent a new threat? North Korea said it is testing a multiple-launch rocket system that could strike the U.S. military base and other targets in South Korea. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un described the new rocket system as an effort to modernize its military. Kim also warned that summertime military drills between the United States and South Korea are in “violation of the spirit” of peace talks between him and President Donald Trump.

Dig deeper: Read Mindy Belz’s profile of Christians who keep working in North Korea as missiles fly and heads of state rage on.